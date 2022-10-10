Mateusz Gamrot sees possible Islam Makhachev title fight as ‘biggest fight in Europe ever’

Mateusz Gamrot has clear expectations for the immediate future.

UFC 280 will be a huge night for the Lightweight division and could very well host an unofficial tournament between four of the best in the world. The vacant title will fall into the possession of either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev in the evening’s main event. Before that, Gamrot plans to get past Beneil Dariush and earn himself the next crack at the title.

For one of Poland’s finest, Gamrot expects Makhachev to claim the crown and admits an eventual clash would be a dream come true.

“I feel great [about this potential matchup],” Gamrot told MMA News. “This is my fight dream. When I train MMA, I’m thinking about how I want to fight with the best guys. Islam is for sure the best in the division. I think [he’s] the future champ.

“I think my fight with Islam is going to be the biggest fight in Europe ever,” he concluded.

Since arriving in the Octagon in Oct. 2020, Gamrot (21-1) has been nearly perfect, winning four straight after dropping a razor-thin split decision loss to Guram Kutateladze in his promotional debut.

The former Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) champion is no stranger to the spotlight or pressures of being an unbeaten champion. Against Dariush, he’ll seek victory by any means necessary.

“I am a real sportsman,” Gamrot said. “The most important thing for me is winning the fight. Doesn’t matter how. If it’s before time [runs out] or going the distance. The important thing is I want to win this fight but I am ready for everywhere. Fighting jiu-jitsu, in wrestling — I know Dariush likes putting pressure on all the time, going forward and heavy hands, I am ready for everything. I am used to pressure, I am used to being the champion.”

