Jordan Leavitt details dealing with homophobic MMA fans: ‘I don’t fit the whole fighter persona’

Jordan Leavitt is living his best life in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The 27-year-old Lightweight prospect has already provided multiple thrilling performances in his still-young five-fight run with the promotion. Whether with his debut slam knockout of Matt Wiman (watch highlights) or his inverted triangle choke submission against Matt Sayles (watch highlights). Unfortunately, Leavitt has found himself as a target for his post-fight twerking celebrations.

Leavitt’s detractors have come for him personally since stepping in the Octagon, calling labeling him as the first gay male UFC fighter despite being happily married to a woman.

“Now when people tell me I’m gay and they send me penis pictures ...” Leavitt said on the Wah-Gwaan podcast. “Which I think is ‘pretty gay.’ If you say a guy is gay, how is you sending your penis to me showing me that I’m … I don’t know.

“Maybe [respond with] a little microscope emoji, like what is that?” he joked. “I just let it roll off my back, I think it’s funny, you know? I’m not masculine. I’m not macho. I don’t fit the whole fighter persona. But I read the message, I’m sad about it for a second, then I go home and lay down with my wife. That’s how I do it.”

Leavitt most recently competed in his highest-profile bout to date this past July 2022 in London, England. “The Monkey King” was granted the opportunity to halt the hype of rising star, Paddy Pimblett, behind enemy lines. Leavitt put up a good effort in the opening round, but ultimately succumbed to a second round rear naked choke defeat (watch highlights).