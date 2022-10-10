Jake Paul wants to end Floyd Mayweather’s perfect boxing record but ‘Money’ too scared to risk it

Undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears content to close out the final chapter of his hall-of-fame boxing career with an international world tour that consists of warm bodies getting pieced up for the delight of casual fight fans.

But if the aging Mayweather, 45, is still light years ahead of “YouTubers” like Jake Paul, then why not compete in a sanctioned boxing bout, much like “Money” did against former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor back in summer 2017?

Related Paul Trashes Mayweather For Exhibition Laughers

“I think he would [fight me] if it was an exhibition for sure,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “The thing is I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don’t think he’ll risk. But I just think that makes the fight three times as big, three times as hyped. That’s what I’m aiming for. I definitely think there’s a fight for us in the future. Whether it’s exhibition or not, we’ll figure that part out.”

Mayweather is no stranger to the Paul family, having boxed up and shipped out Logan Paul in June of 2021. The build-up to that event featured Jake with his infamous GOTCHA HAT! moment, leaving the unsuspecting “Money” seething in a fit of rage.

“I retired from the sport, I didn’t let the sport retire me,” Mayweather said just last month. “I retired for a reason. I’m here to have fun, enjoy myself, with guys that are going to help me entertain the people, but I’m not going to take punishment to the point where I can barely walk and barely talk.”

I guess that tells you what Mayweather thinks of McGregor as a boxer.