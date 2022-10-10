Paddy Pimblett struggling to find opponent for UFC return but won’t call anyone out — ‘I’m the star of the show’

Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett is back in training camp and preparing for his Octagon return as part of the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There’s just one little problem.

Pimblett, 27, has yet to land an opponent for the promotion’s final PPV of 2022, which means “The Baddy” will be spinning his wheels inside the gym until matchmakers can get a firm commitment from a fellow 155-pounder.

“I’m planning on fighting Dec. 10 … UFC 282,” Pimblett said during the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast (via MMA Junkie). “I’m planning on fighting on that Dec. 10 (event). I’m just waiting for an opponent, lad. I’m just waiting for an opponent to step up and sign the dotted line. Everyone talks about ‘The Baddy.’ Everyone talks about fighting me. When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident.”

So why doesn’t Pimblett call for a particular matchup?

“I’m the star of the show,” Pimblett said. “I don’t need to talk about anybody.”

Pimblett, 27, improved to 19-3 (3-0 UFC) with his second-round destruction of “Contender Series” standout Jordan Leavitt at the UFC London event back in July. “The Baddy” is now the winner of five straight, with four of those five contests ending within the first round.

UFC 282 takes place in exactly two months from today.