Video: Richard Palencia suffers broken leg, first pro loss in brutal debut | Bellator 286

Richard Palencia's Bellator MMA debut came to a crashing and unfortunate halt after he suffered a broken leg in round two of his fight against Cee Jay Hamilton in the opening bout of Bellator 286 in Inglewood, California.

After a back-and-forth first round, the action got started early in round two. But just 10 seconds in, Palencia delivered a hard inside left kick that buckled Hamilton momentarily. As Palencia took a couple of steps back, the weight of his body caused his already-injured leg to snap.

And if you turn up the volume in the embedded video above, you can actually hear the moment it snaps.

It’s an unfortunate end to the fight and Palencia’s debut, but what’s important now is the health of the young 135-pound fighter, who was 10-0 coming into the event. He will undoubtedly face an uphill climb in the rehab room, but as we have seen in the past, several combatants have come back strong after suffering a similar injury.

