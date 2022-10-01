Another epic arm wrestling event went down earlier today (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at King of the Table 5 live on Coresports PPV from Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., as legendary Russian arm wrestler, Vitaly Laletin, lost to former PAL International Super heavyweight Champion and WAF World Champion, Dave Chaffee, over seven thrilling rounds.

This main event matchup saw the straps come out in the very first round. Chaffee was able to gain momentum and jump out to a quick 2-0 lead. However, Laletin battled back, evening the score at 2-2 and then eventually capturing the fifth round to take a commanding 3-2 lead.

Facing defeat heading into the sixth round, Chaffee was able to score a pin to even the match at 3-3 after multiple fouls from Laletin. Chaffee kept things rolling in the seventh and final round, scoring an epic pin after Laletin offered a memorable contain. It was everything arm wrestling fans were hoping for.

Check out the full match highlights below:

The official King of the Table 5 results can be seen below: