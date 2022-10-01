 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 61 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Vegas 61 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night led by a main event clash between women’s strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, a co-headliner featuring welterweight veterans Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, and an interesting bantamweight matchup between proven finishers Raoni Barcelos and Trevin Jones, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

