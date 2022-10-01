Randy Brown outlasted welterweight veteran Francisco Trinaldo earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Rude Boy” captured a unanimous decision win in a hard-fought co-main event showdown.

Trinaldo attacked Brown’s long legs in the early going to try to slow “Rude Boy” down and limit his range. Brown took his time to unload his own offense as he felt things out with a lead oblique kick. Out of nowhere Brown cracked Trinaldo with a stiff right hand that knocked the veteran onto the ground and back into the cage. Trinaldo was able to recover and kept plodding forward. Trinaldo almost locked up a takedown along the cage, but Brown grabbed the cage to prevent it. A point was not deducted despite the blatant foul, but Trinaldo did land a slamming takedown moments later.

In Round 2, Brown got his hands going early and landed some solid shots from distance. Trinaldo countered with a nice left to back “Rude Boy” up. Brown was the busier fighter and it allowed him to start pulling away with volume upstairs. Trinaldo did mix in some more solid leg kicks, but nothing that put Brown in trouble. Both welterweight tried to fire off head kicks only to have them blocked. Brown was able to control Trinaldo along the cage over the final minute to close out another successful frame.

Despite a badly swollen left leg Trinaldo started to launch more head kicks to begin the third round. Brown kept busy with his own kicks up high, but the defensive hands of Trinaldo proved viable yet again. Trinaldo was able to knock Brown to the ground with a calf kick and gain top control. Fortunately for the 42-year-old veteran, he was able to stay on top of Brown for the rest of the round. He didn’t land much offense, but it provided a final impression on the judges.

Result: Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo via Unanimous Decision

