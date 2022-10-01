Yan Xiaonan turned in the best performance of her career earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Chinese contender outlasted Mackenzie Dern and all of her submission attempts to capture a main event decision win (watch HERE).
In addition to the exciting main event clash, UFC Vegas 61 produced a long list of knockouts, submissions, and straight barn burners. It may not have been the best card on paper, but the early October event delivered in waves.
- The 42-year-old Guido Cannetti put a quick stop to bantamweight Randy Costa via first-round submission (watch HERE)
- Chelsea Chandler made a memorable Octagon debut when she stopped veteran Julija Stoliarenko via first-round TKO
- Middleweight finisher Brendan Allen forced veteran fighter Krzysztof Jotko to tap for the first time since 2014 (highlights HERE)
- Daniel Santos pulled off a huge comeback knockout win over streaking bantamweight John Castaneda to cap off the “Prelims” undercard
- Featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff captured his first career submission finish with a 30-second guillotine choke over UFC newcomer Don Shainis
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 61 bonus winners below:
- Fight of the Night: Daniel Santos vs. John Castaneda
- Performance of the Night: Guido Cannetti
- Performance of the Night: Chelsea Chandler
- Performance of the Night: Brendan Allen
- Performance of the Night: Joaquim Silva
For complete UFC Vegas 61 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...