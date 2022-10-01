 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 61 bonuses: Cannetti, Allen lead $50K winners with early submissions

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Santos v Ankalaev Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Yan Xiaonan turned in the best performance of her career earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Chinese contender outlasted Mackenzie Dern and all of her submission attempts to capture a main event decision win (watch HERE).

In addition to the exciting main event clash, UFC Vegas 61 produced a long list of knockouts, submissions, and straight barn burners. It may not have been the best card on paper, but the early October event delivered in waves.

  • The 42-year-old Guido Cannetti put a quick stop to bantamweight Randy Costa via first-round submission (watch HERE)
  • Chelsea Chandler made a memorable Octagon debut when she stopped veteran Julija Stoliarenko via first-round TKO
  • Middleweight finisher Brendan Allen forced veteran fighter Krzysztof Jotko to tap for the first time since 2014 (highlights HERE)
  • Daniel Santos pulled off a huge comeback knockout win over streaking bantamweight John Castaneda to cap off the “Prelims” undercard
  • Featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff captured his first career submission finish with a 30-second guillotine choke over UFC newcomer Don Shainis

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 61 bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Daniel Santos vs. John Castaneda
  • Performance of the Night: Guido Cannetti
  • Performance of the Night: Chelsea Chandler
  • Performance of the Night: Brendan Allen
  • Performance of the Night: Joaquim Silva

For complete UFC Vegas 61 results and coverage click here.

