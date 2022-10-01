Despite Dana White’s efforts to dispel the rumor that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, rented out the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 61, the billionaire mogul was nonetheless spotted cageside with his wife by his side.

Earlier this week, it was reported that UFC Vegas 61 would be closed to fans and media members trying to catch some early-October fights. The promotion was completely closed off about the change of plans and offered little-to-no explanation as to why the UFC Apex would be locked down. Details were scarce to say the least.

UFC Vegas 61’s main event attraction, Mackenzie Dern, revealed that Zuckerberg pulled a billionaire move and rented out the entire arena to watch the fights live. UFC president Dana White was quick to call that a “bulls—t” claim, suggesting that Zuckerberg had nothing to do with UFC Vegas 61’s lockdown.

Surprisingly, Zuckerberg was in attendance and spotted cageside during UFC Vegas 61’s “Prelims” undercard. His wife was by his side and he was front and center for the action. Sounds like Uncle Dana may have been fibbing all along. But why?

Check out Zuckerberg’s UFC cameo below:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg enjoying himself at the APEX! #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/jFLjLTyl3m — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 2, 2022

Zuck is all of us during these incredible #UFCVegas61 fights pic.twitter.com/zsn3Be43N5 — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

Later in the night, Zuckerberg took to Instagram to post a picture backstage with Dern. In the post, he thanked White for inviting him to watch the fights live.

“Excited to see @mackenziedern fight tonight in Vegas,” wrote Zuckerberg. “Thanks @danawhite for inviting us!”

