UFC Vegas 61 was already underway tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a light heavyweight clash between Maxim Grishin and Philipe Lins was scratched from the main card due to medical issues.

The news was announced during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 61’s “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+. According to the UFC broadcast team, officials had moved the matchup to the main card earlier this morning to give one of the two light heavyweights a chance to get back to full strength. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. It’s unknown at this time who fell ill and why.

Grishin, 38, has turned in a 2-1 record since making his Octagon debut back in 2020. The veteran fighter was hoping to turn a win over Lins into a potential shot at the light heavyweight top 15. Lins, 37, recently snapped a two-fight losing streak with a decision win over Marcin Prachnio this past April. This was supposed to be his second fight at 205 pounds since entering the promotion back in 2020.

UFC Vegas 61’s main card, which begins at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPN+, will now feature the below lineup:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Randy Brown

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

