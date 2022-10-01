Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish.

Jotko was able to gain top control early and it looked like he might jump out to an early lead on the scorecards. However, Allen was able to reverse positioning and found a window of opportunity to land hard ground-and-pound. As Jotko was trying to defend Allen snuck his arm under the chin and put the finishing touches on his submission stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Allen, 26, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon, including another submission finish over Sam Alvey back in February. Despite competing under the UFC banner since 2019 Allen is still a young fighter based on age. He has considerable experience and continues to improve his overall game. This was a massive win for the former LFA middleweight champion and one that should land him a top 15 matchup his next time out.

For complete UFC Vegas 61 results and coverage click here.