Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches).

Stoliarenko landed an early takedown and looked like she may attempt a quick submission, but Chandler was too strong to keep down. She was able to return to her feet where she landed punches in bunches. When the action went back to the canvas it was Chandler who gained top control and started to land heavy shots. Stoliarenko squirmed around off her back and tried to wiggle free, but Chandler wasn’t going to be denied her finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Chandler, 28, had won four straight under the Invicta FC banner before making her Octagon debut this weekend in Las Vegas. This bout was contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds, but the Stockton, Calif., standout should compete at 135 pounds moving forward.

For complete UFC Vegas 61 results and coverage click here.