 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Stockton’s Chelsea Chandler dominates in debut, pummels Julija Stoliarenko early | UFC Vegas 61

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, with an exciting women’s sStrawweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern clash with No. 6-seeded Yan Xiaonan. In UFC Vegas 61’s action-packed co-main event, exciting Welterweight veterans Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo will hook ‘em up inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Stoliarenko landed an early takedown and looked like she may attempt a quick submission, but Chandler was too strong to keep down. She was able to return to her feet where she landed punches in bunches. When the action went back to the canvas it was Chandler who gained top control and started to land heavy shots. Stoliarenko squirmed around off her back and tried to wiggle free, but Chandler wasn’t going to be denied her finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Chandler, 28, had won four straight under the Invicta FC banner before making her Octagon debut this weekend in Las Vegas. This bout was contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds, but the Stockton, Calif., standout should compete at 135 pounds moving forward.

For complete UFC Vegas 61 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania