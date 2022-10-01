 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 61 highlights: 42-year-old Guido Cannetti chokes out Randy Costa in the first

By Dan Hiergesell
Guido Cannetti proved age is just a number earlier today (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the 42-year-old veteran stopped fellow bantamweight finisher Randy Costa via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Both fighters came out firing and landed good shots. As the action moved along to the cage Cannetti launched a leg kick that knocked Costa to the canvas. Cannetti quickly moved in for the rear-naked choke without any hooks. It didn’t long before his squeeze forced Costa to tap. Quite impressive.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Cannetti, 42, has now won his last two trips to the Octagon after stopping Kris Moutinho via first-round technical knockout back in March. The Argentinian fighter is unlikely to test the top 15 at 135 pounds this far into his career, but Cannetti is clearly one of the more entertaining fighters in the division today.

