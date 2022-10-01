Mackenzie Dern tried almost every submission in the book earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace simply couldn’t get past the persistence and defense of women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan.

Yan commanded the action early as she landed more strikes on the feet and stuffed multiple takedowns by Dern. The second round was a bit different as Dern gained top control and nearly locked in a few different submissions. Yan’s defense was good enough, though, which left Dern to unload punches in bunches to knot the contest up.

Over the next 15 minutes it was Yan who commanded the action with great footwork, takedown defense, and heavy strikes on the feet. Dern needs to be commended for her own resolve and willingness to eat a ton of power punches just to land a few of her own, but it didn’t help her in the long run. Her submissions failed, her gas tank was completely depleted at the end of five, and Yan walked away with her hand raised on the heels of an impressive majority decision.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Chasing Top 5 status!



Yan Xiaonan is making that walk. #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/jPH2ZWRjE9 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 2, 2022

The strawweight division has a new contender on it's hands, and her name is Xiaonan Yan #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/04V3vRRS3v — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

