Conor McGregor is wiling to go to war over his budding movie career and that includes setting off a social media bomb against former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

Earlier this week, McGregor’s name was brought up on a recent episode of Bisping’s Believe You Me Podcast. “Notorious” had slighted Bisping about his movie career during a previous social media rant against Nate Diaz and Bisping finally had his chance to comment. Little did he know he was about to enter an all-out war with the former UFC double champ.

“I was just befuddled when I saw that,” said Bisping regarding McGregor’s comment about his movie career. “I’m like, where is this coming from? What’s all that about? I mean, God bless him. I’m actually on set in Bulgaria and we stopped for a little break, looked at my phone as you do and someone had showed me that on DMs. I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head, going where’s that coming from out of blue? ... God bless him, he’s doing his first acting role and he’s all pumped about it.”

“What a dickhead,” said podcast co-host and current UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith. “Just kind of drug you into a mess over a dust-up he got in with Nate Diaz.”

“I remember my first beer,” Bisping said. “He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, God bless him. Good for f****** you. Well done. Why have you got to throw s*** my way? ... Just f****** make sure you’ve got your bodyguards around you next time you want to come and talk some s***, you little f***. Jesus Christ.”

“That’s funny you say that,” Smith added, “because I thought when I saw that, like, if he didn’t have all of his bodyguards, and you and him ran into each other just somewhere out and he didn’t have 10 friends or five bodyguards or whatever, he wouldn’t dare say something like that to you. And that’s the craziest thing to me. Why be an asshole when you know no one can do anything about it because you pay $500,000 a year in security?”

After learning about Bisping’s comments McGregor decided to jump back on social media and unleash an explicit rant only he is capable of issuing. McGregor not only promised to cave Bisping’s head in, but he warned him about a potential encounter in the future. Pretty low stuff, even for someone as unfiltered as McGregor.

Of course, everything McGregor posted late Friday night has already been deleted from his Twitter account. Luckily, the MMA community was on high alert and still managed to capture McGregor’s outburst.

Conor McGregor goes OFF on Michael Bisping via late-night Twitter voice memos pic.twitter.com/tYCkCuzD3N — MMA UNDERGROUND (@theUG) October 1, 2022

“Bisping you’ll do f*** all you little sprinter I’ll cave your head in,” said McGregor. “S*** fighter, s*** actor. Sirius Xm head.”

“Ya’s’ll see when ya’s see me. ... Who’ll do what and who’ll need what. We will see.”

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah?” McGregor added in a Twitter voice note. “Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up ... when you’re in Vegas again, pal. ... Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. ... You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

It will be interesting to see how far this new feud between McGregor and Bisping gooes. Considering “Notorious” is someone who can carry a grudge for a very long time we’re assuming this is not the last time the two fighters clash in the spotlight, especially if Bisping continues to egg McGregor on.