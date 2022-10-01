Mackenzie Dern vs Xiaonan Yan full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 61 main event

Strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan will collide in the UFC Vegas 61 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion recently released a pre-fight video preview highlighting both combatants because the outcome could very well determine the next title contender at 115 pounds.

Dern (12-2) is ranked No. 5 in the strawweight division and a “W” over Yan will mark her second straight and her sixth win in her last seven attempts. More importantly, the grappling ace will join a very short list of eligible strawweight title contenders.

But only in victory.

Yan (15-3, 1 NC) is ranked one spot below Dern at No. 6 but has not enjoyed as much success in recent fights. “Fury” is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, which came against Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez, two of the best strawweights in the division.

The UFC Vegas 61 headliner will be make or break for one of these contenders.

