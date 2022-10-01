 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mackenzie Dern vs Xiaonan Yan full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 61 main event

By Jesse Holland
Strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan will collide in the UFC Vegas 61 main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion recently released a pre-fight video preview highlighting both combatants because the outcome could very well determine the next title contender at 115 pounds.

STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022, with an exciting women’s sStrawweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern clash with No. 6-seeded Yan Xiaonan. In UFC Vegas 61’s action-packed co-main event, exciting Welterweight veterans Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo will hook ‘em up inside the Octagon.

Dern (12-2) is ranked No. 5 in the strawweight division and a “W” over Yan will mark her second straight and her sixth win in her last seven attempts. More importantly, the grappling ace will join a very short list of eligible strawweight title contenders.

But only in victory.

Yan (15-3, 1 NC) is ranked one spot below Dern at No. 6 but has not enjoyed as much success in recent fights. “Fury” is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, which came against Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez, two of the best strawweights in the division.

The UFC Vegas 61 headliner will be make or break for one of these contenders.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 61 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 61 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Dern vs. Yan” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

