Midnight Mania! Video: Liver King outshines Paulo Costa in nasty raw liver eating contest

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Dan Hiergesell
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Paulo Costa is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) today. From his high-octane fighting to his hilarious social media accounts, the Brazilian knockout artist understands how to expand his following and keep things interesting. That’s why Costa was willing to engage in a raw liver eating contest with social media influencer, Liver King.

Costa was in attendance at Bellator 286’s weigh ins on Friday and eventually sparked a conversation with the man known for eating raw liver and testicles. After comparing six packs the two men sat down along Patricky Freire to enjoy some raw liver in a friendly eating contest (shown above courtesy of MMA Fighting).

Of course, Liver King smashed the competition. The social media personality soared to victory as Costa and “Pitbull” struggled to put their food down. Costa even had his “Secret Juice” and couldn’t get the job done.

Insomnia

Some words of wisdom from UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Here’s the recently retired Jose Aldo talking about his infamous clash with Conor McGregor.

No “Baby Shark” this weekend! Damn you, MMA gods.

Do you believe that any of this will actually help Conor McGregor inside of the cage?

Even Bellator fighters are having trouble with these scales.

We need more, Dana!

There’s no way this is true, right?

Watching Georges St-Pierre play hoops is like therapy for me.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Big-time finish at One on Prime Video 2.

Absolutely planted!

Umm...this doesn’t look right.

Should we even consider this a fight?

Brutal head kick knockout for the win.

Random Land

I wonder if this Rock is wearing the same shitty shoes.

I’m no Pete Weber, but this has to be the worst attempt at bowling of all time.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

