Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Paulo Costa is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) today. From his high-octane fighting to his hilarious social media accounts, the Brazilian knockout artist understands how to expand his following and keep things interesting. That’s why Costa was willing to engage in a raw liver eating contest with social media influencer, Liver King.

Costa was in attendance at Bellator 286’s weigh ins on Friday and eventually sparked a conversation with the man known for eating raw liver and testicles. After comparing six packs the two men sat down along Patricky Freire to enjoy some raw liver in a friendly eating contest (shown above courtesy of MMA Fighting).

Of course, Liver King smashed the competition. The social media personality soared to victory as Costa and “Pitbull” struggled to put their food down. Costa even had his “Secret Juice” and couldn’t get the job done.

Insomnia

Some words of wisdom from UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

I said what I said! Path of least resistance. Some people will like it, some will say “it’s boring” Just keep counting those W’s my guy

-https://t.co/7Ld269yM8f

•#TheWeeklyScraps #UFC #Podcast #DailyPodcast pic.twitter.com/SdoF2gUn9q — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 30, 2022

Here’s the recently retired Jose Aldo talking about his infamous clash with Conor McGregor.

Jose Aldo talking about Conor & the fight is so interesting to hear from the former champ pic.twitter.com/9VgDHhbmyr — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2022

No “Baby Shark” this weekend! Damn you, MMA gods.

Jessica Penne says was diagnosed with bronchitis which forced her to pull out of the fight with Tabatha Ricci, per her IG pic.twitter.com/GbewjI1Jmi — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 30, 2022

Do you believe that any of this will actually help Conor McGregor inside of the cage?

Even Bellator fighters are having trouble with these scales.

“This isn't right. I’ve never missed weight in my life.”



After coming in heavy at 156.6 pounds on his second attempt, Spike Carlyle raised concerns about the calibration of the official scale and the weigh-in window ⚖️ #Bellator286 pic.twitter.com/H2ijMnNeti — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 30, 2022

We need more, Dana!

The REAL reason why Zuckerberg is at the Apex for this week pic.twitter.com/QB4x6oZ8x3 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2022

There’s no way this is true, right?

Joe Rogan Said He Was Hitting At A 84% Success Rate Betting The UFC While Commentating https://t.co/wcd1wgYwE7 pic.twitter.com/PASx9yaSel — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 30, 2022

Watching Georges St-Pierre play hoops is like therapy for me.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Big-time finish at One on Prime Video 2.

Ilya Freymanov stops former champion Martin Nguyen#ONEonPrimeVideo2



pic.twitter.com/FfYTeX4F4l — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 1, 2022

Absolutely planted!

Umm...this doesn’t look right.

Someone said she snorted a drumstick pic.twitter.com/NP7Bc5lnWG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2022

Should we even consider this a fight?

Probably the most respectful fight I have ever seen ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZLOyAqSVfo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2022

Brutal head kick knockout for the win.

WILD HEADKICK KNOCKOUT pic.twitter.com/dz1AE1QR4U — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2022

Random Land

I wonder if this Rock is wearing the same shitty shoes.

They really thought they met The Rock pic.twitter.com/lU3kFqF8vD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2022

I’m no Pete Weber, but this has to be the worst attempt at bowling of all time.

Bro shoulda put the guard rails up (via broward.damian/TT) pic.twitter.com/ZvKFWGRFHF — Overtime (@overtime) September 29, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.