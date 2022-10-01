Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 61 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined by the 115-pound showdown between Top 10 strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, up-and-coming welterweight bangers Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo look to make their mark in the crowded 170-pound division in the UFC Vegas 61 co-main event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 61 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 61 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Dern vs. Yan.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 61 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 61 QUICK RESULTS:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Mike Davis

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

115 lbs.: Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci () — CANCELED

155 lbs.: Jesse Ronson vs. Joaquim Silva

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

145 lbs.: Chelsea Chandler vs. Julija Stoliarenko

135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti

UFC VEGAS 61 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Mike Davis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Jesse Ronson vs. Joaquim Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Chelsea Chandler vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: