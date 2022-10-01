 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Bellator 286 Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Pitbull vs. Borics

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Bellator 286 is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside Long Beach Arena in Long Bech, Calif., which will feature a Featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, while A.J. McKee and Spike Carlylye co-headline the event in a Lightweight scrap.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 286 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 286’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson (8-1) vs. Vladimir Tokov (7-1)
135 lbs.: Richard Palencia (10-0) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-9)
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (9-5) vs. Max Rohskopf (7-1) - (CANCELED)
155 lbs.: Nick Browne (13-1) vs. Islam Mamedov (21-2-1)
155 lbs.: Keoni Diggs (9-2) vs. Ricardo Seixas (9-3)
185 lbs.: Khadzhimurat Bestaev (11-4) vs. Khalid Murtazaliev (15-3)
155 lbs.: Lance Gibson Jr. (6-0) vs. Dominic Clark (14-10)
135 lbs.: Bobby Seronio (2-0) III vs. Miguel Peimbert (1-1)
145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (6-1) vs. Ryan Lilley (10-4)
125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba (4-0) vs. Nadine Mandiau (2-5)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 286 tonight on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

