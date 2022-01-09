“Bigi Boy” Jairzinho Rozenstruik will return to action on February 26th against fellow heavyweight Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 49.

That’s the word from MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, who broke the news Sunday afternoon.

Rozenstruik came into the UFC with a lot of heat and a record of 6-0 MMA / 76-8-1 kickboxing. He won his first four fights in the big leagues by knockout before running into Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 in May of 2020 — That battle of the titans ended in 20 seconds with “Bigi Boy” unconscious on the canvas.

Since then Rozenstruik has traded wins and losses: a KO win over Junior Dos Santos, a decision loss to Ciryl Gane. A KO win over Augusto Sakai, a decision loss to Curtis Blaydes. That last fight was at UFC 266 in September of 2021 and left Jairzinho sitting at #6 in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings.

After surviving a rocky first round, @MarcinTybura takes it to the mat for a TKO finish in the second pic.twitter.com/3ZTZFtkTrf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 20, 2020

Marcin Tybura is down at #9 after having a five fight win streak snapped in October of 2021 by Alexander Volkov. Largely a decision-heavy fighter, Tybura’s last two wins against Greg Hardy and Walt Harris came via exciting TKO, earning “Tybur” back to back performance bonuses. But will he be able to use his technical skills to survive Rozenstruik’s power?