The proposed boxing superfight between reigning heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou officially has odds.

Earlier this week, Fury took to social media and offered to fight Ngannou inside of the boxing ring with boxing rules, but MMA gloves would be used. Ngannou has long wanted to test his luck inside of the boxing ring so this seemed like the perfect scenario for him, as well as Fury who is quickly cleaning out the heavyweight ranks.

This isn’t the first time the two heavyweights have shared headlines. Back in 2020, Ngannou stated that he was ready to test the top-tier of heavyweights in boxing, which included the likes of Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder. Fury was quick to respond saying that “Predator” would be “easy work.” Almost two years later and the two heavyweights are still taking their shots at one another.

While a potential boxing match between Fury and Ngannou would be sure to draw massive attention from all corners of the combat sports world it’s far from happening. Fury has a few fighters waiting for their chance to take his heavyweight crown and Ngannou is still under contract with UFC. Not to mention Ngannou’s upcoming title unification bout with interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 later this month. If Ngannou were to lose to Gane it would certainly curb the appeal of a superfight with Fury.

All of that said, we’re in a world of what-ifs and oddsmakers have a field day with this type of stuff. That’s why betting odds have already dropped for a potential clash between Fury and Ngannou. Check them out below courtesy of Bet Online:

Tyson Fury: -600 Francis Ngannou: +400

In addition, odds have been released for whether or not the heavyweight superfight will even take place.

No: -400 Yes: +250

A lot of things need to happen in order for this boxing match to line up and actually come to fruition in 2022, but crazier things have happened. Ngannou clearly has the power to hang around with anybody in the world, but Fury’s technical prowess, movement, and length could be a big challenge for the UFC champion.

What do you think, fight fans? Do we see Fury vs. Ngannou in 2022? If so, should Ngannou be a 4-1 underdog to win?

Sound off!