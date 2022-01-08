Jorge Masvidal is once again making a push for a grudge match with former teammate and fellow UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington. According to “Gamebred,” UFC will be calling Covington to offer the fight for a fourth time.

As you may know, Masvidal and Covington are no longer friends after having a big falling out a few years ago. The former American Top Team buddies have been bickering ever since and calling for a fight to finally settle their beef inside of the Octagon. Timing, title shots, and contract negotiations have prevented both fighters from signing on the dotted line, but Masvidal is once again calling for the matchup.

On Friday, “Gamebred” took to social media to warn Covington that UFC is going to be calling him for a “4th time” to get the fight booked. Masvidal also mixed in some harsh language, but we’ll let you read that for yourself.

They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you fucking coward. Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 7, 2022

“They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you f—king coward. Don’t p—-y out now @ColbyCovMMA,” wrote Masvidal.

While it’s unknown exactly how many times each fighter has been offered the bout only for it to fall through we’re currently entering a new year with new possibilities. Having just lost to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a second time it makes sense for Covington to get back in the saddle right away and prove he’s the better fighter than Masvidal.

For Masvidal, this is his chance to prove that he’s still the booming star that captured the “BMF” title just two years ago. “Gamebred” is coming off back-to-back losses to Usman himself so capturing a win over Covington would do wonders for his welterweight stock heading into 2022.

It will be interesting to see how this whole thing plays out in the new year, but if Masvidal vs. Covington doesn’t get booked now it may never happen.