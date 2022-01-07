1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE

Jake Paul is doing his absolute best to take over the world of boxing, but the social media sensation is also eyeing down an eventual move to MMA.

While Paul has really only fought aging MMA fighters on the decline he has shined in each boxing appearance to date. This includes his recent knockout destruction over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. If you haven’t seen it you’re truly missing out.

Paul, 24, has only been fighting professionally for just under two years. The social media star could fight just about anyone he wanted to as long as they’re currently not under contract so it will be interesting to see who “Problem Child” meets his next time out. It could be another booking against Tommy Fury or a massive boxing match with Nate Diaz, who only has one fight left on his UFC contract.

Fortunately for Paul, is future opportunities aren’t limited to just the boxing ring. The former high school wrestling standout has already gained interest from Bellator MMA’s president Scott Coker, who called Jake and big brother, Logan Paul, “real athletes” he’d like to sign. It’s highly unlikely Paul would ever see eye-to-eye with growing rival, UFC president Dana White, so he’s going to have to find a home somewhere else if he wishes to pursue a career in MMA.

Earlier today, Paul released some surprising footage of him training kicks. It’s brief, but Paul seems to have pretty good technique. The kicks were certainly telegraphed, but impressive nonetheless. That’s not to say that Paul is ready for any sort of MMA fight in the near future, but it’s interesting to see him stretch his training beyond just boxing.

Knowing what Paul has already accomplished during his short boxing career and his high school wrestling background, do you think he can make any waves in a potential MMA fight? He’d have to completely abandon his love for boxing in order to hone his MMA skills on the feet and even more importantly on the ground, but hasn’t he impressed to date?

Let us know what you think. If Paul wins another boxing match or two it’s only going to be a matter of time before Bellator or another promotion not named UFC gives him a shot inside of the cage.