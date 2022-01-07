Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has offered to come out of retirement and fill in for an injured Max Holloway at UFC 272 this coming March. Cejudo would be facing reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway, who is one of the greatest featherweights in the history of MMA, withdrew from his trilogy bout with Volkanovski early Friday after aggravating a prior injury. The news is considerably unfortunate seeing as fight fans have been waiting for Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 since the rematch ended, but this now presents a prime opportunity for Cejudo to come back to UFC and attempt to win his third belt.

Cejudo, who stepped away from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May 2020, has been dropping hints ever since that he wants to become the first fighter ever to win three UFC titles. It would be quite amazing to see “Triple C” return and defeat someone as dominant as Volkanovski, but he has to score the fight first. Cejudo wasted little time staking his claim to the vacant spot left by Holloway and even provided his own fight poster opposite Volkanovski.

“Triple C to the rescue,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter. “@danawhite you have my number. #C4 #bendtheknee”

Cejudo, who is just 34, was on top of the MMA world prior to his departure. He had won UFC titles in two separate divisions and held consecutive wins over Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, and the aforementioned Cruz (all title fights by the way). The Olympic gold medalist has been helping to train Jon Jones in his spare time, but is now ready to get back in the mix and fight for another UFC championship.

What say you, Maniacs? Should UFC book Volkanovski vs. Cejudo for UFC 272? Does Cejudo stand a chance against the champ?

Sound off!