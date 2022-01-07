Max Holloway injured, bounced from Volkanovski title fight at UFC 272

Easy come, easy go.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from his Alexander Volkanovski title fight, previously scheduled for the UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESPN reported the change on Friday.

Details are murky but it appears to be the same injury that sidelined “Blessed” last June. As of this writing, no timetable exists for the Hawaiian’s return, which means Giga Chikadze could steal Holloway’s spot with a big performance against Calvin Kattar later this month.

Volkanovski (23-1) currently holds two decisions wins over Holloway (UFC 245 and UFC 251).

UFC 272 is currently co-headlined by the bantamweight title unification bout between current champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan, so it would make sense to have that grudge match slide into the main event, though nothing is official at this time.

Expect an official announcement on the UFC 272 lineup in the coming days.