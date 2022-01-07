Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa heavyweight slugfest on tap for UFC 271 in Houston

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled a crowd-pleasing heavyweight slugfest between No. 3-ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 11-ranked Tai Tuivasa for the promotion’s upcoming UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) was unsuccessful in his bid to capture the interim heavyweight crown, falling to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. Undaunted, “The Black Beast” roared back to obliterate Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45 just last month, the Texan’s fifth win across his last six fights.

I guess that Stipe Miocic callout fell on deaf ears.

Tuivasa (13-3) also knows a thing or two about streaks, in both directions. After dropping three in a row and fighting for his job, the power-punching Aussie went on to win four straight — all by way of knockout — including his UFC 269 destruction of Augusto Sakai.

I’ll be shocked if this titanic tilt lasts all three rounds.

UFC 271 will be headlined by the middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. In the UFC 271 co-main event, Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier collide for the top spot in the 185-pound title chase.

