Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier share one of the more volatile rivalries in MMA today, but now the two UFC lightweights could be going toe-to-toe in the liquor business.

Poirier, who has become one of the more likable and marketable fighters in the sport today, is coming off back-to-back wins over McGregor in 2021. They first met in a rematch at UFC 257 in January of last year. “Diamond” ended up finishing McGregor via second-round TKO to hand the Irishman the first knockout loss of his career.

The two fighters later met at UFC 264 this past July, which saw McGregor snap his ankle in a devastating injury. McGregor swore his leg was compromised coming into the fight, but Poirier still walked away with another TKO win and “Notorious” has been recovering ever since.

Now Poirier seems to be moving over to the world of liquor, which of course is home to McGregor’s famous Proper No. Twelve whiskey. McGregor has been selling his whiskey for a few years now and made a staggering $600 million after selling the majority of the company back in 2021. Poirier has tried his hand at the hot sauce business and has done pretty well for himself in that regard, but now he’s taking a page out of his biggest rival’s book.

Earlier this week, Poirier released a video confirming that his new ‘Rare Stash’ bourbon is available for purchase. “Diamond” didn’t mention McGregor, Proper No. Twelve, or anything like that, but sometimes you have to read between the lines. This is competition at its finest!

The price tag may be a little higher compared to McGregor’s whiskey, but you can get your own bottle of Poirier’s ‘Rare Stash’ HERE for a cool $100. I feel almost obligated to buy one and let it sit in my office with the three bottles of Proper No. Twelve I’ve been gifted over the years, but they’re not shipping this bad boy to New York. Such a shame.

