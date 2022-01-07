Sean O’Malley backs Dana White over crappy UFC pay: ‘These people have zero following’

Social media star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has taken it upon himself to lead the MMA revolution, calling upon UFC President Dana White to raise fighter pay, create a profit-sharing plan, and implement longterm healthcare coverage.

If this was a television show, I would insert a laugh track right about here.

MMA is not a team sport and fighters live and die on their own individual achievements, which is why it’s difficult to ask top athletes who are making bank to share some of those earnings with guys like “Billy Noname” who “can’t draw flies.”

Just ask UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley.

“Dude, like I don’t even blame {Dana], it’s like some of these fucking people have zero following,” O’Malley said during his latest podcast (transcribed by Christopher Taylor). “They’re not making the UFC one hundred thousand. They’re not making the UFC fifty thousand. They’re not making the UFC any money, really. But that’s just from a business perspective, from Dana’s business perspective, and I can see that.”

Maybe it’s time to resurrect this old bonus system?

Unverified reports have O’Malley banking $365,000 for his knockout win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 last month in Las Vegas, which includes a $200,000 guaranteed purse, a $100,000 win bonus, a $50,000 performance bonus, and a $15,000 sponsorship bonus.

“When you talk to him, two things: He wants to get paid, and he wants to fight higher-level competition,” White told reporters at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference. “Looks like we’re going to have to pay him and get him some fights.”

Those custom Spanish villas won’t pay for themselves.