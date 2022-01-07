Eagle FC odds: Kevin Lee opens as massive betting favorite over Diego Sanchez

Former UFC welterweight headliners Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will collide at the upcoming Eagle FC mixed martial arts (MMA) event in the newly-created 165-pound weight class, one of several new bouts confirmed for the promotion’s stateside debut on March 11 inside FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Lee jumped out to an early (and massive) favorite this week, clocking in at -600 for his combat sports return against +400 for Sanchez, according to BetOnline.ag. And if you think “The Nightmare” is getting no love from the bookies, keep in mind the original TUF guy closed at +500 against Jake Matthews ahead of UFC 263.

The 29 year-old Lee (18-7) was released from UFC after losing four of his last five and flunking a post-fight drug test. As for Sanchez (30-13), who turned 40 just last month, his recent loss to Matthews — coupled with all of his backstage drama — led to his “sad” release earlier this year.

Eagle FC is the new MMA promotion created in part by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who intends to build his brand both stateside and abroad. Also competing on March 11 in Miami are Tyrone Spong, Sergei Kharitonov, and Rashad Evans, just to name a few.