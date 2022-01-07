Pic: UFC 271 poster drops for ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker 2’ on Feb. 12 in Houston

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound strap against former division titleholder Robert Whittaker atop the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Now they have an official poster.

Adesanya (21-1) stopped Whittaker in the UFC 243 main event back in Oct. 2019 and has since made three successful title defenses, including last June’s unanimous decision victory over middleweight rival Marvin Vettori in their UFC 263 rematch in Glendale.

After losing his title to “The Last Stylebender,” the 30-year old Whittaker (23-5) has won three straight fights. “The Reaper” was last seen capturing a unanimous decision victory over middleweight bruiser Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 back in April.

The winner of Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is likely to defend the 185-pound title against the winner of Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier. Brunson and the “Killa Gorilla” are booked for a middleweight title eliminator in the UFC 271 co-main event.

To see the rest of the UFC 271 fight card and PPV lineup click here.