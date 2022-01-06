ESPN jacks up UFC PPV prices (again) ahead of ‘Ngannou vs Gane’

The price of a standalone UFC pay-per-view (PPV) event, available exclusively on ESPN+, has been changed from $69.99 to $74.99, with the ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one UFC PPV event and one annual subscription) also increasing from $89.98 to $99.98.

The price hike comes just a few weeks ahead of the promotion’s return to the PPV market, which starts with UFC 270: “Ngannou vs. Gane” on Jan. 22 in Anaheim, Calif., pitting heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Here’s the updated pricing tier for ESPN+ and its corresponding bundles:

ESPN+ Monthly Subscription

$6.99/mo (no change)

ESPN+ Annual Subscription

$69.99/yr (no change)

The Disney Bundle w/ Hulu Ad-Supported

$13.99/mo (no change)

The Disney Bundle w/ Hulu No-Ads

$19.99/mo (no change)

UFC PPV Standalone

$74.99 each ($5 increase)

UFC PPV Package (One UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual Subscription)

$99.98, then $69.99/year after the first year ($10 increase)

UFC PPV & The Disney Bundle

$88.98, then $13.99/mo ($5 increase)

UFC moved its PPV programming to the ESPN+ digital network in early 2019, part of a landmark deal with the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” that is expected to last until 2025. Non-PPV “Fight Night” cards are typically split between ESPN and ESPN+, depending on the fight calendar, but PPV orders require a standalone purchase, as well as an existing subscription to ESPN+.

