Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena rebooked for UFC Columbus on March 26

Longtime UFC welterweight slugger Matt Brown will make his return to the Octagon for a three-round battle opposite 170-pound veteran Bryan Barberena, a hard-hitting showdown expected to land on the promotion’s “Fight Night” card on March 26 in Columbus.

Brown (23-18) was booted from his original Barberena booking after contracting COVID-19 back in November. The 40 year-old “Immortal” is looking to build on his brutal knockout victory over Dhiego Lima at the UFC Vegas 29 event last June.

The 18-6 Barberena, now 32, remained on last December’s fight card to capture a unanimous decision victory over Darian Weeks. The victory got “Bam Bam” back into the win column after falling to Jason Witt by majority decision at UFC Vegas 33.

UFC Columbus is expected to be headlined by the light heavyweight showdown pitting former champion Jan Blachowicz against streaking division contender Aleksandar Rakic. Elsewhere on the card, Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France collide at 125 pounds.

