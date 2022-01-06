Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt added to Bellator 275 on Feb. 25 in Dublin

Bellator MMA will return to Dublin, Ireland on Feb. 25, 2022 to stage Bellator 275 from inside 3Arena. And the promotion has added a crucial women’s featherweight fight to the docket as Leah McCourt will battle Sinead Kavanagh on the main card.

Fighting out of Belfast, Ireland, McCourt is 5-0 under the Bellator banner and was last seen defeating Jessica Borga via unanimous decision at Bellator 267 in Oct. 2021. Her stellar run thus far has earned the No. 4 spot on the official rankings. A win for “The Curse” could very well earn her a shot at the 145-pound title against the winner of Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano, which will likely take place later this year.

As for Kavanagh, another title fight isn’t in her future with a win because she is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Cyborg at Bellator 271 two months ago, which took the champion all of 92 seconds to complete. Still, taking out McCourt will keep her hovering around the top of the food chain.

Bellator 275 will be headlined by a middleweight title fight as division champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line against No. 1 contender, Austin Vanderford, who carries with him an undefeated record of 11-0, 5-0 inside the Bellator cage.

