Latest UFC 272 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Volkanovski vs Holloway 3’ on March 5 in Las Vegas

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will once again face Max Holloway with the 145-pound title up for grabs, following a close decision win for “The Great” back in summer 2020. Also running it back are bantamweight rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, who will unify the 135-pound titles this March in “Sin City” and finally put an end to their DQ controversy from early 2021.

By Jesse Holland
new
UFC 251: Volkanovski v Holloway Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Event: UFC 272: “Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3”
Date: Sat., March 5, 2022
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 272 PPV Main Event:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

UFC 272 PPV Co-Main Event:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Champion Petr Yan

UFC 272 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
125 lbs.: Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
155 lbs.: Jailin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

