Latest UFC 272 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Volkanovski vs Holloway 3’ on March 5 in Las Vegas

Event: UFC 272: “Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3”
Date: Sat., March 5, 2022
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 272 PPV Main Event:
145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
UFC 272 PPV Co-Main Event:
135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Champion Petr Yan
UFC 272 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
125 lbs.: Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
155 lbs.: Jailin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
