Latest UFC 272 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Volkanovski vs Holloway 3’ on March 5 in Las Vegas

Event: UFC 272: “Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3”

Date: Sat., March 5, 2022

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 272 PPV Main Event:

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

UFC 272 PPV Co-Main Event:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. Interim Champion Petr Yan

UFC 272 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

125 lbs.: Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

125 lbs.: Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

155 lbs.: Jailin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

