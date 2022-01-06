Jake Paul’s ‘private’ drug test results leaked by overseas outlet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were both drug tested by Florida Athletic Commission for their cruiserweight rematch last month in Tampa, a bout “The Problem Child” finished by way of sixth-round knockout.

“Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” the commission said in a recent statement. “The Florida Athletic Commission does not release medical information or testing results due to privacy laws. The penalties for banned substances are defined in Section 548.046 (3)(d) of Florida Statutes.”

Despite privacy laws, sources told SunSport both Paul and Woodley “produced negative results for all prohibited substances.” It should be noted that each fighter also tested clean for their first go-round last August in Cleveland.

Paul, 24, was previously accused of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) by this longtime MMA coach and even UFC President Dana White wanted to have “The Problem Child” tested for steroids as part of their goofy online wager.

The victory over Woodley pushed Paul to 5-0 with four knockouts.