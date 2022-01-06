Ciryl Gane will attempt to unify the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight titles when he takes on current division king, Francis Ngannou, in the main event of UFC 270 on Jan. 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

The French big man won the interim title by shutting out Derrick Lewis in front of “Black Beast’s” hometown of Houston, Texas at UFC 265 in Aug. 2020, his tenth straight win to remain undefeated (10-0, 7-0 UFC).

Throughout the first two rounds, Gane stood right in front of Lewis and used his footwork to get in and out while scoring major points. It wasn’t until the third round that Gane picked up the pace and pushed the action on a winded Lewis, stopping him via strikes to earn his first taste of UFC gold.

For Gane, defeating Ngannou and unifying the titles will be one of the quickest paths to the top of the UFC mountain since he made his promotional debut in Aug. 2019. Furthermore, a victory inside the Honda Center will also likely earn him his first title defense against none other than the former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

