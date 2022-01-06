Event: Bellator 274 “Gracie vs Storley”

Date: Fri., Feb. 19, 2022

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.,

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 274 Main Event:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (11-2) vs. Logan Storley (12-1)

Bellator 274 Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) vs. Mukhamed Berkamov (15-1)

125 lbs.: Veta Arteaga (6-4) vs. Keri Taylor Melendez (5-0)

265 lbs.: Said Sowma (8-2) vs. Davion Franklin (4-0)

Bellator 274 ‘Prelims’ Card (6 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo (8-1, 1 NC) vs. Nick Browne (12-1)

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates (4-0) vs. Chris Disonell (6-4)

155 lbs.: Corey Samuels (3-2) vs. Justin Montalvo (4-0)

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (0-1) vs. Albert Birckhead (0-1)

