Trilogy is on. Rounds 11-15 will take place at UFC 272 on March 5, per Dana White. Alexander Volkanovski ( @alexvolkanovski ) vs. Max Holloway ( @BlessedMMA ). Two of the best in the world, p4p. Huge stakes. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/SpUpwD72AW

A championship trilogy fight between current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former division king, Max Holloway, has been booked to headline the upcoming UFC 272 pay-per-view (PPV) event on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC president Dana White confirmed the booking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Volkanovski already has two wins over “Blessed,” defeating him via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in Dec. 2019 to win the 145-pound title, and then beating him one more time — this time via split decision — seven months later at UFC 251 on “Fight Island.”

Since the back-to-back losses to “The Great,” Holloway has bounced back with consecutive wins, defeating Calvin Kattar in Jan. 2021 before taking out Yair Rodriguez in November in what was one of the most exciting fights of the year (see it here).

After defeating Holloway twice, Volkanovski wasn’t exactly in a hurry to bless Holloway with a third fight, but since “Blessed” climbed his way back and with no other contender stepping up to earn the nod, it was really the only logical fight to make.

Another win for “The Great” pretty much means that Holloway won’t likely get a fourth fight against him as long as he holds the belt. Furthermore, it could prompt “Blessed” to make a permanent move up to lightweight. That said, should Holloway dethrone Volkanovski we can likely expect another fight between them in 2022.

Predictions?