The upcoming UFC Vegas 50 event — which is scheduled to go down on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada — already has a nice lineup of fights, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmakers are sweetening the pot a bit more.

According to MMA Fighting, the promotion has added a lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Rick Glenn to take place at the ESPN+-streamed event. Dober is currently riding a two-fight losing streak with losses to top contenders Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell, losing to the latter at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Prior to his setbacks, Dober was on a hot streak, winning six of seven fights inside the Octagon. He is currently on the outside looking in of the Top 15, so he is hoping to snap his losing streak in order to get back into the rankings.

Glenn, on the other hand, has gone 2-1-1 since 2018 and has a 4-3-1 mark during his run under the UFC umbrella. He took a nearly three-year hiatus from Nov. 2018 to June 2021 and returned in impressive fashion to finish Joaquim Silva via strikes in just 37 seconds (see it here). He then fought to a majority draw against Grant Dawson in his last outing in Oct. 2021, so he would like nothing more than to get back on the winner’s podium.

UFC Vegas 50 will feature a pivotal light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev, Also, Marlon Moraes will battle Song Yadong while Alex Pereira takes on Bruno Silva in middleweight action.

