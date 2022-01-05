Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 will be UFC 270 and is set to go down on Jan. 22 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA., featuring a heavyweight title unification bout between division king, Francis Ngannou, taking on interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou and Gane were former training partners so the two men are familiar with the type of power they each bring into the cage. Ngannou’s knockout power, though, has always been on full display during his terrorizing run inside the Octagon, earning 10 KO/TKO victories.

“The Predator” showed off his devasting striking skills once again in his championship fight against former division king, Stipe Miocic, when the two fought a second time at UFC 260 in March 2021, ending the longest-reigning 265-pound champion’s night with a devastating right hook. For good measure, Ngannou followed it up by landing a massive hammer fist on his fallen foe in round two to make sure his championship dreams were fulfilled.

10 months removed from that fight, Ngannou will have the chance to earn his first title defense against a man who has yet to taste defeat, which includes winning all seven of his fights under the UFC banner and capturing

There will be a lot at stake for “The Predator” for this fight because his contract is nearing its end and an impressive performance gives him a ton of leverage when it comes time to renew. And let’s not forget there is a certain former light heavyweight champion ready to face the winner.

