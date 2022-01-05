UFC Vegas 47 odds: Jack Hermansson betting underdog against Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will risk his spot in the 185-pound title chase when he collides with streaking division wild man Sean Strickland in the UFC Vegas 47 main event, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And he’ll do it as the +170 underdog.

That’s according to our fiscal friends over at Draft Kings, who pegged the 30 year-old Strickland as the -200 betting favorite. As with most fight lines, there’s a pretty good chance those numbers will fluctuate — in both directions — as we get closer to showtime.

“Tarzan” and “The Joker” are separated by just one spot in the official rankings.

Hermansson (22-6) has struggled to stay consistent over the last few years, losing important middleweight battles against the likes of Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. As for Strickland (24-3), he’s captured five straight with two technical knockout finishes, but has not faced the same level of competition as his Swedish foe.

