Banned Darren Till is saying goodbye...

His name is Darren Till ... and Instagram is sick of his shit.

The UFC middleweight contender was forced to say goodbye to the social media platform on Tuesday after getting banned for reasons not quite understood. Fortunately for UFC fans, the outspoken “Gorilla” remains active on Twitter.

“Instagram has deleted my account!” Till wrote. “Arr well, social media is getting worse by the day anyways. Goodbye everyone! Say hello if you see me outside… Going to work like no other this year. Goals to achieve. Just moved into my new house as well so congratulations to me!”

Fellow UFC middleweight Sean Strickland was quick to offer his condolences.

“Welcome to the Instagram ban club just remember this is a safe place, just because they have a COCK and BALLS doesn’t mean they’re a MAN and yes MEN can get PREGNANT,” Strickland wrote. “Oh and some people also identify as animals... sooo don’t assume a HUMAN isn’t a DOG. SAFE PLACE.”

Till (18-4-1), who abandoned the 170-pound weight class after a series of difficult weight cuts, is coming off back-to-back losses to Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker and has dropped four of his last five.

As of this writing, “The Gorilla” remains unbooked.