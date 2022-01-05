UFC shoots down Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier — ‘They said Dustin sucks and don’t want it’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was hoping to fight longtime rival Nate Diaz at some point over the next few weeks, but to the surprise of no one, the promotion was either unwilling or unable to get a deal done.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting.

“I just talked to the UFC,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “I said wassup with the [Dustin Poirier] fight. I wanna fight ASAP but they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want it. Sorry Dustin you suck. Hope to fight ASAP though, let’s do this. P.S. Oliveira you suck too.”

Poirier, 32, is just a few weeks removed from his submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in Las Vegas and was willing to compete on short notice if it meant (finally) getting his hands on Diaz, a bout that was once set for UFC 230 back in late 2018.

“The fight was on, it was off, it was just crazy, there was a lot of crazy stuff going on,” Poirier previously told The MMA Hour about negotiating with Diaz. “It was just back-to-back days of him trying to have his way, honestly. It’s a huge headache with all the stuff that he was playing.”

Diaz, 36, has not competed since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards back in June. His fight against “Rocky” marked just the third time Diaz has competed over the last five years and as of this writing, has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract.

If or when said fight ever comes to fruition remains to be seen.