Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Top-ranked Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is likely a long way from a third match up vs. Israel Adesanya, which is perhaps why “The Italian Dream” is casting a wider net. Earlier today, Vettori issued an open challenge to Paul, offering up an open check if “fake Paul” is willing to test his mettle in the ring vs. Vettori.

Hei Fake Paul @jakepaul let’s set up a sparring. I’ll match any bet you want. You claim anybody, anytime, anywhere but you won’t go further then 6 rounds I promise you that.

Put your nuts on the table, I wanna feel if you can really box.#FakePaul #theitaliandream pic.twitter.com/0FBuSzAGu2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 4, 2022

“Let’s set up a sparring,” Vettori wrote. “I’ll match any bet you want. You claim anybody, anytime, anywhere but you won’t go further then 6 rounds I promise you that. Put your nuts on the table, I wanna feel if you can really box.”

This is not the first time Vettori has taken shots at the “disrespectful” Paul.

Of course, it’s also unlikely to come to fruition. Paul may box at 185 lbs., but he’s been challenging Welterweights at the largest. Plus, none of his past opposition has been operating at their peak, whereas Vettori is still rather young in his professional career. Perhaps most importantly, Vettori just doesn’t have the star power of someone like Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz.

Fortunately, while the Paul fight is likely beyond his reach, Vettori’s return to the win column last October vs. Paulo Costa does leave him in very good position. If the title changes hands anytime soon or the Italian athlete puts together a couple more wins in 2022, there’s still a real shot he scores another opportunity for UFC gold.

Insomnia

A couple clips of Aljamain Sterling back in sparring, and it’s already worrying to see him back in the same easily-illegal-knee’d position.

Don’t get fooled again! Until Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are in the Octagon and mean-mugging one another, it’s hard to believe the fight will happen.

I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this

Ps Olivera you suck too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2022

Middle column seems the best bet to me! Hopefully, I’ll remember to repost this at the end of the year.

The official BirksMMA bingo board of 2022! pic.twitter.com/O4KQiXpprS — Birks (@BirksMMA) January 1, 2022

A small, largely forgotten moment in wrestling history:

Social media cannot handle Liverpool lads.

Instagram have deleted my account!

Arr well, social media is getting worse by the day anyways.

Goodbye everyone! Say hello if you see me outside…

Going to work like no other this year.

Goals to achieve.



Just moved into my new house aswell so congratulations to me! — D (@darrentill2) January 4, 2022

Related Paddy Too Baddy For Twitter

Rafael Fiziev and Petr Yan putting in the work at strength and conditioning:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The final hammerfists lands differently when watching from cage side ...

Cageside when @Francis_Ngannou became the champ



The Predator defends his throne January 22nd at #UFC270! pic.twitter.com/dazytjJXum — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 3, 2022

Related Ngannou Says A New UFC Contract Would Have To Allow Boxing

A slick setup for the body rip:

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley knockout after some excellent photoshop work!

Random Land

A showdown of man vs. savage animal!

Midnight Music: 1966, psychedelic rock/pop (with Jimmy Page on guitar and notably covered by Jimi Hendrix!)

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.