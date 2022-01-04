Mike Perry and Julian Lane were involved in a ringside brawl during a recent BKFC event in Tampa, Fla., and now the two sluggers will get to do it in a sanctioned bareknuckle fight. According to MMA reporter Chris Taylor, the two will duke it out at the promotion’s “KnuckleMania” event on Feb. 19, 2022 in Hollywood, Fla.

This just in! Mike Perry vs Julian Lane set for #KnuckleMania on February 19 #BKFC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 4, 2022

This will be Perry’s debut for BKFC after he inked a deal with the promotion last year following his release from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “Platinum” has competed since, winning a boxing match against Michael Seals under the Triad Combat promotion. Perry ended his eight-year UFC run losing four of his last five outings.

Lane, meanwhile, has competed six times for BKFC, earning a 2-4 record. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) alum was last seen on the wrong end of a unanimous decision loss to Dave Rickels in Oct. 2021. Two of his other losses in bareknuckle combat came against UFC veterans Thiago Alves and Leonard Garcia.

As of now, there are no other fights announced for the promotions second-ever “Knucklemania” event in “The Sunshine State,” so keep it tuned to MMA Mania as more fights are confirmed in the coming weeks.