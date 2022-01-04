UFC Vegas 46 event loses another fight with Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Zarrukh Adashev scrapped

Hours after UFC Vegas 46 -- which is set to go down on Jan. 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada -- lost a fight between Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan, the ESPN+-streamed event has suffered another setback.

According to MMA Fighting, a scheduled fight between Kleydson Rodrigues and Zarrukh Adashev has been scrapped after Rodrigues — who was set for his UFC debut — tested positive for the flu. If that weren't enough to axe the bout. The report also stated that Adashev had suffered an injury, so it seems this matchup just wasn't meant to be. At least not for this event.

Thankfully, the event had 15 fights scheduled, so even with the loss of these two bouts the card is still loaded with talent. Headlining the card will be a featherweight fight between Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar. In further action, Michel Pereira will battle Muslim Salikhov, while Jennifer Maia returns to face off against Katlyn Chookagian.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 46 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.