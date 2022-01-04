Bellator MMA has already booked two stellar title fights to kick off 2022 (more on those here and here), and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is in the process of finalizing a big-time welterweight title fight, as well.

According to Scott Coker’s comments to MMA Junkie recently, division champion Yaroslav Amosov will defend his 170-pound title against current No. 1 contender Michael Page. While no date or venue has been finalized, Coker did confirm that the event will be in London, England.

Amosov captured the title at Bellator 260 with an emphatic win over former division champion Douglas Lima, dominating him for five rounds to improve his record to a mint 26-0, 7-0 inside the Bellator cage. The 28 year-old has quickly proven that he is among the best welterweights in all of MMA and is now in search of his first title defense.

As for Page, he earned his first-ever shot at the Bellator strap by defeating Lima at Bellator 267 on Oct. 2021 via split decision, which was “The Phenom’s” third straight defeat. The win was “Venom’s” sixth straight after suffering the first and only setback of his career at the hands of, you guessed it, Douglas Lima.

Interestingly enough, Page stated after the close win that he would actually prefer a third fight against Lima instead of a title fight given how close their rematch was. Nevertheless, the entertaining and flashy striker will look to reach the top of the mountain by handing Amosov the first loss of his career in a championship bout.

