UFC Vegas 46 loses Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley middleweight fight

New year, same problems. Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first card of 2022 has already suffered a setback as MMA Junkie reports that Abdul Razak Alhassan has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Joaquin Buckley — which was set for UFC Vegas 46 on Jan. 15, 2022 — for undisclosed reasons.

As a result, the promotion opted to no set up Buckley against someone else which means the bout could be rebooked for a later date.

Buckley is coming off a huge knockout win over Antonio Arroyo in Sept. 2021 (see it here), getting back on track after losing to Alessio Di Chirico via a first-round knockout earlier in the year. As for Alhassan, he was also eyeing his second straight win after knocking out the aforementioned Alessio Di Chirico in just 17 seconds four months ago.

UFC Vegas 46 will be headlined by a pivotal featherweight bout as Giga Chikadze goes for his tenth straight win when he battles Calvin Kattar, who is looking to bounce back from his one-sided defeat at the hands of Max Holloway a year ago on “Fight Island.”

