: @BellatorMMA's already incredible 2022 slate just got even better, as No. 4 @NeimanGracie will square off with No. 5 @storleystorm in a clash of top-five welterweights on Saturday, Feb 19 at #Bellator274 inside the @MoheganSun.



Full story: https://t.co/dOADmMzu9q pic.twitter.com/Z8xOIzZw5S — Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) January 4, 2022

A welterweight bout between Top 5 contenders is set to headline the upcoming Bellator 274 event on Feb. 19, 2022 as Neiman Gracie is set to face Logan Storley inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Gracie (No. 4) is coming off a technical knockout (TKO) win over Mark Lemminger at Bellator 266, his first finish via strikes. After starting his career a perfect 9-0, including winning his first seven fights for Bellator, Gracie has only managed to collect an even 2-2 record since. A win here could very well earn him a shot at the title.

As for Storley, he is coming off a split decision win at Bellator 265. With a record of 7-1 during his stint with the Viacom-owned promotion, the No. 5 ranked welterweight on the roster could be eying a title shot with a win, Interestingly enough, Storley’s last fight (and defeat) came against current champion Yaroslav Amosov. Michael Page will likely face Amosov for some time in 2022, so the winner of Gracie vs Storley could very well get the winner of that bout.

Bellator 274 — which will air exclusively on Showtime — will also feature a welterweight co-main event between former 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov taking on Mukhamed Berkhamov.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.